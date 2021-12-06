MedTech stocks rally as Omicron concerns ease
Dec. 06, 2021 12:20 PM ETShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV), SYK, MDT, BSXIHI, TFXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of healthcare equipment manufacturers have recovered as investors react to early data indicating a lower than feared impact from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa late last month.
- According to a report published by the South African Medical Research Council on Saturday based on hospital data in the province where the variant was first found, most hospitalized patients with COVID-19 had not required supplemental oxygen. The early findings also indicated that only a few patients had developed COVID pneumonia, few needed high care, and even a fewer number required intensive care.
- Notable gainers in the MedTech space include ShockWave Medical (SWAV +4.6%), Stryker Corporation (SYK +3.9%), Teleflex Incorporated (TFX +5.1%), Medtronic (MDT +3.6%) and Boston Scientific (BSX +3.5%).
- Amid renewed COVID concerns on hospital procedures, the above group of stocks, along with the industry benchmark iShares U.S. Medical Devices (IHI +0.6%), slipped over the past few days, as shown in the graph below.