Amgen initiated with a buy at Goldman Sachs; sees 27% upside
Dec. 06, 2021 12:31 PM ET By: Jonathan Block
- Goldman Sachs has initiated Amgen (AMGN +3.1%) with a buy rating due to its inflammation franchise, expanding oncology portfolio and biosimilar business.
- The firm has a $258 price target (~27% upside).
- Analyst Salveen Richter sees multiple opportunities at Amgen that can help overcome the end of the decade patent expirations on key drugs.
- He cites the launches of tezepelumab in severe asthma, Otezla (apremilast) in mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis, and AMG-451 in atopic dermatitis.
- Richter adds that Lumakras (sotorasib) for non-small cell lung cancer and four additional biosimilars in the next few years will add to growth.
- He notes that Amgen is currently trading at ~37% discount to U.S. biopharma peers.
