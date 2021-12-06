Amgen initiated with a buy at Goldman Sachs; sees 27% upside

Dec. 06, 2021 12:31 PM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Amgen headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs has initiated Amgen (AMGN +3.1%) with a buy rating due to its inflammation franchise, expanding oncology portfolio and biosimilar business.
  • The firm has a $258 price target (~27% upside).
  • Analyst Salveen Richter sees multiple opportunities at Amgen that can help overcome the end of the decade patent expirations on key drugs.
  • He cites the launches of tezepelumab in severe asthma, Otezla (apremilast) in mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis, and AMG-451 in atopic dermatitis.
  • Richter adds that Lumakras (sotorasib) for non-small cell lung cancer and four additional biosimilars in the next few years will add to growth.
  • He notes that Amgen is currently trading at ~37% discount to U.S. biopharma peers.
  • Check out Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha's very bullish argument for Amgen.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.