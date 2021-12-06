Insignia Systems more than doubles as it intends to explore M&A options
- Insignia Systems (ISIG +143.7%) shares more than double after the retailer and consumer packaged goods marketing agency announced that it would explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value with the hiring of New York-based global investment firm Chardan.
- "Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction," notes the press release which does not include a timetable. Insignia does not intend to comment further unless or until a plan is approved by its board of directors.
- Minneapolis-based Insignia Systems stock has declined from highs above $25 in 2014 to under $5 at points in the past 52 weeks.