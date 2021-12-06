Insignia Systems more than doubles as it intends to explore M&A options

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Insignia Systems (ISIG +143.7%) shares more than double after the retailer and consumer packaged goods marketing agency announced that it would explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value with the hiring of New York-based global investment firm Chardan.
  • "Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction," notes the press release which does not include a timetable. Insignia does not intend to comment further unless or until a plan is approved by its board of directors.
  • Minneapolis-based Insignia Systems stock has declined from highs above $25 in 2014 to under $5 at points in the past 52 weeks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.