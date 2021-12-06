Netlist drops after being awarded zero in Samsung breach of contract suit

  • Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) fell 16% after it was awarded zero dollars in damages in a breach of contract dispute with Samsung.
  • Netlist was awarded zero dollars in damages at a trial on Friday, according to people who attended the hearing. The trial was centered around what damages Netlist was owed.
  • A minutes entry form for the court indicates a verdict for the defendant in the case, according to the docket.
  • Netlist soared 20% on Oct. 25 after the Irvine, Calif.-based memory and storage technology company won a victory in a breach of contract case involving Samsung.
  • Netlist said at the time that the Federal District Court for the Central District of California granted a summary judgment for Netlist (OTCQB:NLST), and against Samsung, for "material breach of various obligations" under a joint development and license agreement [JDLA] that two companies enacted in November 2015.
  • Netlist didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
