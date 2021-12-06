Fastenal gains 3% after reporting November sales

Dec. 06, 2021 12:55 PM ETFASTBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) +3% has released its November 2021 sales report, generating net sales of $524.17M (+18.9% Y/Y) and daily sales of $24.96M (+13.2% Y/Y).
  • By geography, daily sales growth in the U.S., Canada/Mexico and Rest of World were +12.8% Y/Y, 14.1% Y/Y and 17.9% Y/Y, respectively.
  • By product line, Fastener sales were +22.6%, while Safety products sales were +0.4%.
  • Manufacturing customers daily sales were +22.6%, while daily sales to non-residential construction customers were +16.6%.
  • Daily sales to national account customers were +19.0% Y/Y, while non-national account customers were +6.0%.
