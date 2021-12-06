Roche completes repurchase of 53.3M shares from Novartis
Dec. 06, 2021 12:56 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS), RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.5%) has completed a repurchase of 53,309,000 of its shares held by Novartis (NVS +0.9%).
- "On the basis of an unchanged dividend policy, all holders of Roche equity securities will benefit from the repurchase and the resolved capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased shares and the earnings accretion resulting therefrom," Roche Board Chairman Christoph Franz said.
- Roche said that the repurchase does not impact its 2021 outlook, adding the company is aiming to increase its dividend.
