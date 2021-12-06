Wallbox rallies after UBS says shares could double

Dec. 06, 2021 1:18 PM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Wallbox N.V. (WBX +2.1%) trade higher after UBS starts off coverage with a Buy rating on a simple thesis that the company is well positioned in the home charging marker.
  • Analyst Chris Snyder: "We believe residential is the most attractive market for EV charging solutions due to 1) Lower risk demand outlook w/ ~75% of prospective EV buyers planning to regularly charge at home, according to the UBS Evidence Lab Consumer EV survey, 2) Opportunity for follow-on software service revenues, driving attractive customer terminal value."
  • WBX is noted to be focused on developing consumer-friendly smart charging & energy management solutions for the home as opposed to focusing more on the commercial side like some peers.
  • UBS values WBX at ~10X the firm's 2023 revenue estimate, which it calls a substantial discount to peers to reflect limited trading liquidity and execution risk. The initial 12-month price target is $25.
  • Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) are down about 34% over the last six weeks.
