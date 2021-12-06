F45 Training gains after Kennedy Lewis Investment Management buys more shares
- Fitness-studio chain F45 Training Holdings (FXLV +7.0%) is trading higher after investor Kennedy Lewis Investment Management bought 146,990 company shares, worth ~$1.6M.
- The shares were purchased at $10.07 - $10.90 between November 29 and 30, 2021.
- Kennedy Lewis invested $225M, comprising a $125M loan and $100M in convertible notes, in F45 last fall. The notes were converted into shares of F45 common stock after the company's IPO.
- The stock went public in July at a midpoint $16 a share, but has slowly given up muscle mass since then and is currently trading at 10.72 per share.
- Last week, FXLV CEO purchased 420,500 shares of the company, worth $4.4M.