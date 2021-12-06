Disney's 'Encanto' takes top box-office spot; Christian-themed 'Chosen' among weekend's hits

Dec. 06, 2021

  • The weekend movie box office results showed no change at the top of the charts, but there was a surprise entrant among the leading ticket sellers that stood out among the standard big-budget and Oscar-bait films that usually populate theaters this time of year.
  • Coming in at No. 1 for the second week in a row was Disney's (NYSE:DIS) latest animated creation, Encanto, which took in another $12.7 million between Dec. 3-5, to bring its box-office haul to almost $58 million in two weeks of release, according to Box Office Mojo. While Encanto held onto its top spot, its take was far below the $40.3 million it brought in over the Thanksgiving weekend.
  • Encanto was followed by Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which brought in $10.2 million to push its receipts to $102 million in three weeks of release. Third place was held down by director Ridley Scott's latest, House of Gucci, starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga. Gucci sold $6.8 million worth of tickets, giving it a two-week total of $33.6 million in receipts.
  • The big stunner of the week was the Christian-themed Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers. Released to theaters by Fathom Events, Chosen, which depicts the birth of Jesus Christ, pulled in $4.1 million over the weekend, but totaled $8.7 million when including its take from last Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The rest of the top 10 were: Marvel's Eternals ($3.9 million), Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City ($2.7 million), Dune ($1.81 million), Clifford the Big Red Dog ($1.8 million), King Richard ($1.2 million) and Sword Art Online: Progressive-Aria of a Starless Night ($1.04 million).
  • Disney's (DIS) success with Encanto comes as the company prepares for Chairman Bob Iger to step down from his position at the end of the year.
