BuzzFeed CEO: SPAC deal helps us become consolidator in digital media

Dec. 06, 2021 2:17 PM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

  • BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti says the SPAC deal that took his company public on Monday helped accelerate digital-media consolidation by allowing the firm to acquire Complex Networks.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Peretti added that BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) will continue to look for further acquisition candidates, suggesting the firm will use its newly public shares as a potential currency in these transactions.
  • BuzzFeed (BZFD) began its Wall Street career on Monday after going public through a SPAC transaction with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. The deal, which originally valued the firm at $1.5B, also included the acquisition of Complex Networks, a youth-focused media company.
  • Peretti reported that being able to fold Complex into the transaction made the SPAC route a more attractive way to go public.
  • "What the SPAC transaction let us do is add Complex, get public, have a public currency. So, we are very excited about the transaction," he said.
  • The BuzzFeed co-founder and CEO noted that private transactions are often difficult to close, a fact that has limited the options for companies in the digital-media sector.
  • "Digital media has really struggled to consolidate and get operating leverage because private-to-private transactions are really difficult," he explained.
  • In terms of the firm's underlying business, Peretti reported that BZFD was EBITDA profitable this year, and he predicted it will become "significantly more" EBITDA profitable for 2022.
  • Commenting on the high redemption rate BZFD faced in its going-public transaction, Peretti said the SPAC market became "ice cold" midway through the process of coming public.
  • The remarks came as the BZFD transaction suffered 94% redemptions. This left the company with about $16M in cash from the deal, rather than the $287.5M that was originally available.
  • "We anticipated high redemptions and we structured a deal where we knew we could get public and buy Complex regardless of the redemption levels," he contended.
  • BZFD started its public career with a volatile trading session. The stock rallied in the morning, reaching a high of $14.55. However, shares turned around at about 10 a.m. ET and soon dropped into negative territory.
  • By the afternoon, shares had entered into a narrow trading range off their intraday lows, showing a loss of about 7%. The stock was down 66 cents at $8.96 at around 1:45 p.m. ET:

