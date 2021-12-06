Japan's financial regulator plans new restrictions on stablecoins - Nikkei

Dec. 06, 2021

Crypto regulation is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to propose legislation in 2022 to restrict issuance of stablecoins to banks and wire transfer companies, Nikkei reports.
  • The liquidity crunch that China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) is facing is also throwing some attention onto stablecoins' stability. For example, Tether (USDT-USD), the stablecoin with the biggest market cap, is backed partly by commercial paper, a form of short-term corporate debt. The company said in September that it doesn't hold any commercial paper or other debt issued by Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF). Still, that points to the risk that such debt could pose to stablecoin holders.
  • Other stablecoins include USDCoin (USDC-USD) and TrueUSD (TUSD-USD).
  • Limiting stablecoin issuance to wire transfer companies an banks, which are legally required to protect customer assets, would be a way to limit the risk for coin users, according to the FSA.
  • The agency also intends to tighten regulations to fight money laundering by bringing intermediaries like wallet providers involved in stablecoin transactions under FSA oversight.
  • Nikkei also said a new digital currency backed by bank deposits is set to be launched in Japan as soon as 2022.
  • In October, the Biden administration was reportedly seeking to impose strict bank-like regulations on stablecoins.
