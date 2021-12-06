Japan's financial regulator plans new restrictions on stablecoins - Nikkei
- Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to propose legislation in 2022 to restrict issuance of stablecoins to banks and wire transfer companies, Nikkei reports.
- The liquidity crunch that China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) is facing is also throwing some attention onto stablecoins' stability. For example, Tether (USDT-USD), the stablecoin with the biggest market cap, is backed partly by commercial paper, a form of short-term corporate debt. The company said in September that it doesn't hold any commercial paper or other debt issued by Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF). Still, that points to the risk that such debt could pose to stablecoin holders.
- Other stablecoins include USDCoin (USDC-USD) and TrueUSD (TUSD-USD).
- Limiting stablecoin issuance to wire transfer companies an banks, which are legally required to protect customer assets, would be a way to limit the risk for coin users, according to the FSA.
- The agency also intends to tighten regulations to fight money laundering by bringing intermediaries like wallet providers involved in stablecoin transactions under FSA oversight.
- Nikkei also said a new digital currency backed by bank deposits is set to be launched in Japan as soon as 2022.
- In October, the Biden administration was reportedly seeking to impose strict bank-like regulations on stablecoins.