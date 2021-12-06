Macau casino stocks Wynn and Las Vegas Sands rally as Omicron fears subside
Dec. 06, 2021 2:06 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM), WYNN, LVS, MLCOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Las Vegas Sands (LVS +9.4%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +7.5%), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +8.7%) and MGM Resorts (MGM +6.9%) are all breaking higher to retrace some of the ground lost when Omicron anxiety hit the market on Black Friday. Early data from South Africa suggests that Omicron may lead to few hospitalizations and deaths than other variants, especially with the vaccinated population.
- The potential impact of Omicron is a big factor in resetting expectations on Macau traffic. Earlier today, Jefferies stayed cautious on the Macau sector, but did say it expects all six existing casino operators will likely remain concessionaires, even if the structure remains uncertain.
- Macau gross gaming revenue for November trailed expectations as the slow recovery timeline continues.