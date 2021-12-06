What to expect from ChargePoint's Q3 earnings?

As electric vehicles become more popular with the ESG movement, EV charging stations like this one from Chargepoint will necessarily become more commonplace.

robertcicchetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.18M.
  • ChargePoint issued a Q3 revenue guidance of $60M-$65M at the time of its Q2 results.
  • It posted better-than-expected revenues in Q2, raising its FY guidance that drove an 8.2% boost the next day. Shares are -46.18% year-to-date.

