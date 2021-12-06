Ault Global's chairman adds $680K shares
Dec. 06, 2021 2:30 PM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ault Global Holdings (DPW +4.7%) sees bullish sentiment after the Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault, III bought 428,000 shares at the price range of $1.49 - $1.65 per share.
- The total transaction value amounts to $680,000.
- Form 4.
- Quick look at the company's shareholding composition where 82% of ownership is held by the public and other:
- Ault Global recently announced its plan to split into two public companies Ault Alliance and BitNile, which will see its bitcoin mining and data operations getting separated from the company’s legacy businesses, including lending and investing in the real estate and distressed asset spaces.
- In the latest update, BitNile said its bitcoin mining production is currently operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 287.6 Bitcoin.