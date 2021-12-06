SentinelOne Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $49.58M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Stock down 3% ahead of its earnings report.
- Lone Pine Capital exited its position in SentinelOne (S) as disclosed in the latest 13F filling, while Third Point boosted its stakes in SentinelOne to 26.7M from 25.4M shares.
- Quick Recap: SentinelOne shares dip after Q2 loss fails to top analyst estimates.