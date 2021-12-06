Stitch Fix Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Dec. 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $570.49M (+16.3% Y/Y)..
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, SFIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time
  • Morgan Stanley turns more constructive on Stitch Fix (SFIX) due to what it calls more reasonable valuation. The firm hikes its rating on SFIX to Equal-weight from Underweight and assigns a price target of $27.
  • SA Authors are Bullish on the stock while Wall Street analysts are Neutral. SA Quant Rating remains at Very Bearish.
