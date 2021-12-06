ReneSola Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Dec. 06, 2021
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.24M (+107.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SOL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Earlier today, the company authorized the repurchase of up to $50M of its outstanding American Depositary Shares, representing ~14% of the market cap.
