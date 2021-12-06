Embily's U.S. arm joins Visa's fast track program to launch Bitcoin card: Bitcoin Magazine

  • The U.S. unit of Europe-based fintech Embily, Embily USA, joins Visa's (NYSE:V) Fintech Fast Track program to launch its prepaid debit card product in the country, the companies told Bitcoin Magazine.
  • Embily will introduce U.S. customers physical or digital prepaid cards that can be loaded with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies. Embily expects to have a product fully launched in Q1 of next year, Bitcoin Magazine notes.
  • "By joining Visa's Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Embily USA gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources," Visa SVP and Global Head of Fintech Terry Angelos, said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. "Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency."
  • Shares of V gain 3.6% during the last hour of trading.
  • Previously, (July 7) Crypto-linked card usage exceeded $1B in the first half of this year.
