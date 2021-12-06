EV stock roundup: Rivian races higher after bulls arrive, SPAC names fall, Tesla battles back
Dec. 06, 2021
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has pared it earlier loss and is now down 5.82% after the company disclosed a SEC probe early in the day. The company stated that the investigation appears to concern the SPAC business combination, as well as certain projections and statements.
- Fisker (FSR -0.5%), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE -9.5%), Arrival (ARVL -2.4%) and Canoo (GOEV -4.0%) trade weak on the day, even though there is no indication of regulatory issues with them
- It may not be the last regulatory action of the year. "Ever since the statements made by Nikola's founder and former CEO resulted in three federal criminal fraud charges, new EV manufacturers were bound to face greater scrutiny," notes CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson on the development.
- Within the EV sector, Nikola (NKLA +5.6%) is currently working with regulators to settle a charge against founder Trevor Milton, while Lordstown Motors (RIDE +1.9%) is being probed for statements made on vehicle pre-orders and details with its SPAC merger.
- Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA -0.4%) has also retraced a larger earlier loss after a report of a SEC probe over solar panel fire risk. The broad market has seen some risk-on trading today as well, which may be helping with sentiment on TSLA.
- A company that took the IPO route to go public is showing a big gain today. Read more about the wave of Rivian (RIVN +8.3%) analyst ratings that poured in today.