Edgewise and eFFECTOR recover from recent slump

Dec. 06, 2021 3:35 PM ETEdgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX), EFTRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Red And Green Arrows Over Graph Paper Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • After a sharp decline over the past 30-day period, Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX +21.8%) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR +34.0%), two clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies that made their trading debuts recently, have recorded notable gains.
  • After a string of intra-day losses, Edgewise (NASDAQ:EWTX) has added more than a fifth in value on above-average volume with over three times its 65-day average of shares changing hands.
  • Meanwhile, eFFECTOR (NASDAQ:EFTR) has climbed over a third on below-average volume. About 409.3K company shares have traded so far, well below the 65-day average volume of ~1.5M.
  • eFFector (EFTR) went public in August thanks to a SPAC deal with Locust Walk Acquisition. Edgewise (EWTX) made a strong market debut in March after an IPO that was expected to raise $176M in gross proceeds.
  • As shown in the graph below, both stocks have sharply underperformed the broader market over the past month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.