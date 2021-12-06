Edgewise and eFFECTOR recover from recent slump
Dec. 06, 2021 3:35 PM ETEdgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX), EFTRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After a sharp decline over the past 30-day period, Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX +21.8%) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR +34.0%), two clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies that made their trading debuts recently, have recorded notable gains.
- After a string of intra-day losses, Edgewise (NASDAQ:EWTX) has added more than a fifth in value on above-average volume with over three times its 65-day average of shares changing hands.
- Meanwhile, eFFECTOR (NASDAQ:EFTR) has climbed over a third on below-average volume. About 409.3K company shares have traded so far, well below the 65-day average volume of ~1.5M.
- eFFector (EFTR) went public in August thanks to a SPAC deal with Locust Walk Acquisition. Edgewise (EWTX) made a strong market debut in March after an IPO that was expected to raise $176M in gross proceeds.
- As shown in the graph below, both stocks have sharply underperformed the broader market over the past month.