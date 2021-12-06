Coupa Software EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.29; GAAP EPS of -$1.23 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $185.82M (+39.8% Y/Y) beats by $7.94M.
- Shares +5%.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenues are expected to be $185.0 to $186.0 million vs. consensus of $184.33 million.
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $166.0 to $167.0 million vs. $134.9 million in Q4 2021.
- Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $19.0 million vs. $28.6 million a year ago.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $8.0 to $10.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.03 to $0.05 per share vs. consensus of loss of $0.05.
- Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 77.0 million shares.
