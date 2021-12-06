Taysha shares pre-clinical data for gene therapy in epilepsy due to SLCA13A5 deficiency
Dec. 06, 2021 4:47 PM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Disclosing a late-breaking abstract and poster presentation conducted at a medical event, Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) says it expects to seek regulatory clearances to start clinical trials for its experimental gene therapy TSHA-105 in patients with SLC13A5-related epilepsy.
- SLC13A5-related epilepsy is characterized by a mutation that prevents brain cells from taking up citrate. However, according to pre-clinical data presented at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting on Monday, TSHA-105 has led to normalized citrate levels in mouse studies.
- In knockout mouse models with the deficiency, there was a decline in seizure activity and improvement in the survival regardless of age, Rachel M. Bailey, Assistant Professor with the Center for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases and Pediatrics at UT Southwestern said. “We are highly encouraged by the positive therapeutic response and absence of toxicity in these preclinical models.”
- “These highly encouraging preclinical data further support our plan to submit an IND/CTA filing in 2022,” remarked Suyash Prasad, Taysha’s (TSHA) Chief Medical Officer. The company shares have added ~10.1% in the post-market.
