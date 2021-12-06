Coupa Software shares drop almost 11% following quarterly results

Dec. 06, 2021 5:29 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments

Coupa headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares fell almost 11% in after-hours trading in the wake of the spend-management software company reporting a net loss that grew from a year ago due to a big increase in operating expenses.
  • Coupa (COUP) said that for its fiscal third quarter, it earned $0.31 a share, excluding one-time items, on $185.8M in revenue. Analysts had forecast the company to earn $0.02 a share, on sales of $178M.
  • However, Coupa's (COUP) net loss grew to $91.2M, or $1.23 a share, from $60.8M, or $0.88 a share a year ago. Those results were affected by the company's operating expenses, which climbed to $164.3M from $115.8M in last year's third quarter.
  • Coupa (COUP) said that for its fourth quarter, it expects to earn between $0.03-0.05 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue in a range of $185M-186M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.