Coupa Software shares drop almost 11% following quarterly results
Dec. 06, 2021 5:29 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares fell almost 11% in after-hours trading in the wake of the spend-management software company reporting a net loss that grew from a year ago due to a big increase in operating expenses.
- Coupa (COUP) said that for its fiscal third quarter, it earned $0.31 a share, excluding one-time items, on $185.8M in revenue. Analysts had forecast the company to earn $0.02 a share, on sales of $178M.
- However, Coupa's (COUP) net loss grew to $91.2M, or $1.23 a share, from $60.8M, or $0.88 a share a year ago. Those results were affected by the company's operating expenses, which climbed to $164.3M from $115.8M in last year's third quarter.
- Coupa (COUP) said that for its fourth quarter, it expects to earn between $0.03-0.05 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue in a range of $185M-186M.