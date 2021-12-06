Hot Stocks: COVID vaccine stocks fall; TACO takeover; CHWY sets low; PG hits high; RETA plunges
Dec. 06, 2021
- Easing fears about the Omicron variant led to a general rally on Monday. However, vaccine stocks were left out of the upswing, dropping precipitously as their Omicron premium evaporated amid a critical tweet from a high-profile politician.
- The overall decline in the sector included double-digit percentage losses in Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) also posted a notable retreat.
- Elsewhere in the pharmaceutical space, Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) represented one of the day's biggest decliners. The stock lost more than a third of its value amid scrutiny ahead of a key regulatory meeting.
- Looking at another of the day's major losers, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) dropped to a new 52-week low. A bearish analyst comment prompted the latest retreat.
- Turning to some of the day's standout gainers, Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) skyrocketed on news of a merger deal with Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK). Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) rode its recent momentum to a fresh 52-week high.
Sector In Focus
- The makers of COVID vaccines saw their stocks plummet on Monday, weighed down by a further reversal of recent Omicron trades and by a tweet from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D.-Vt.).
- "Last week, 8 investors in Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) became $10 billion richer as news about the Omicron variant spread. It's time for these pharmaceutical companies to share their vaccines with the world and start controlling their greed. Enough is enough!" Sanders tweeted.
- The sector suffered a sell-off on worries that increased regulatory scrutiny might force the companies to cut prices. MRNA dropped more than 13%, while PFE slipped 5%.
- Meanwhile, PFE's COVID vaccine partner, BioNTech (BNTX), dropped by nearly 19%. Novavax (NVAX) slipped about 12%.
Standout Gainer
- A takeover deal sparked a 66% gain in shares of Del Taco (TACO). The fast-food chain agreed to be acquired by Jack in the Box (JACK) in a deal worth about $575M.
- Under the terms of the deal, JACK will pay $12.51 per share in cash for TACO. That represents a premium of about 66% to the company's closing price last Friday.
- TACO closed Monday's session at $12.51 -- exactly at the buyout price laid out by the merger agreement. This represented an advance of $4.98 on the session.
- JACK retreated 4% on the day to close at $80.55. The slide extended a recent downturn and took the stock to an intraday 52-week low of $77.13. JACK has dropped about 22% over the past month.
Standout Loser
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) plunged 38% amid worries that the company's kidney drug faces a tough hearing at an upcoming meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee.
- The FDA released documents in anticipation of the meeting that included concerns about clinical data related to bardoxolone methyl, a drug being considered for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, an ailment that can cause damages to tiny blood vessels in kidneys.
- Specifically, the regulatory agency noted, "loss of statistical significance based on a change in a single factor in the analytic model raises concerns regarding the robustness of the study’s findings."
- RETA tumbled $29.77 to close at $48.92. With the retreat, the stock also set a 52-week low of $46.28.
Notable New High
- Consumer products maker Procter & Gamble (PG) extended its recent gains during Monday's trading, closing above $150 for the first time ever and setting a fresh high.
- PG finished the session at $152.15, a gain of about 1.5% on the day. This added to gains posted during most of last week and represented the stock's fourth consecutive day of advances.
- Longer-term, the stock extended an uptrend that began in late October. Even with the recent gains, shares have only advanced about 10% for 2021 as a whole.
- PG got a recent lift from Evercore ISI, which last week listed the stock as one of its Best Core Ideas heading into 2022. Analyst Robert Ottenstein said the maker of Tide and Bounty is well-positioned to gain share, potential not yet priced into the stock.
Notable New Low
- Chewy (CHWY) dropped 5% to reach a new 52-week low after receiving a bearish analyst comment.
- Wedbush Securities lowered its rating on the online pet supplies retailer, suggesting that the company has had a hard time maintaining its momentum after the tremendous growth seen during the pandemic. Wedbush cut its rating to Neutral from Outperform.
- Analyst Seth Basham noted that CHWY reported disappointing customer growth during the first half of 2021 and predicted further shortfalls for the second half. He blamed both churn and weaker gross customer additions.
- CHWY declined $3.15 to close at $59.54. Shares also established an intraday 52-week low of $57.52 earlier in the day.
- The stock reached a 52-week high of $120 in February after the company took advantage of pandemic-inspired consumer trends, including a move toward online shopping and a wave of pet adoptions.
- The stock came off its peak in late February and early March. The downward pressure resumed in early September. CHWY is now at less than half its peak levels.
