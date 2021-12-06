Natural gas plunges below $4 on warm December weather outlook
- U.S. natural gas futures plunged -11.5% today (NG1:COM) to $3.657/MMBtu, the lowest close since July 15, after weather forecasts showed mild temperatures ahead in the country for the coming weeks, curbing much of the demand for the fuel.
- Fresh forecasts for the three weeks or so before Christmas call for weather so warm that trading firm EBW Analytics anticipates 35B cf less demand this month than had been expected just last Friday, which "suggests that the massive move lower is set to continue," as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ
- But some gas-focused equities followed the broader market higher: SWN +7.4%, CRK +2.2%, EQT +0.7%.
- Other names in the sector fell, including RRC -0.9%, CHK -0.9%, CTRA -2.8%.
- Mizuho's Robert Yawger notes that natural gas is trading below $4/MMBtu for the first time since August and below the 200-day moving average for the first time since April.
- Yawger also foresees further room to the downside, after "overeager specs learned the tough way that U.S. natural gas futures have nothing to do with the European natural gas market."
- The European Continent's natural gas inventories are ~23% below the same period last year and at their lowest seasonal levels since 2013.