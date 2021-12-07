European stocks climb; Germany industrial production rose 2.8% in October

Dec. 07, 2021

  • London +1.13%.
  • Germany +1.69%. October industrial production surged +2.8% M/M vs +0.8% expected, prior -0.5%.
  • On annual basis, industrial production fell -0.6% Y/Y, prior -0.4%.
  • Factory output rebound in October as production of capital goods jumped up by 8.2% on the month. Energy production rose 0.9% and the production in construction 1.2% M/M.
  • France +1.76%. October trade balance came in at -€7.51B vs -€6.94B prior. The trade deficit grew slightly in October, owing to a jump of 2.6% in exports and a 3.5% bump in imports during the month.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1.6%. Consumer discretionary and utilities sectors led gains while the healthcare sector lost ground.
  • Second estimate for Eurozone Q3 GDP figures is due today at 1000 GMT.
  • German 10-year bund yields gained to -0.356% and the yield on U.K. 10-year gilts rose to 0.769%.
  • The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield strengthened to 1.450% from 1.433%.
  • European futures higher. FTSE +0.96%; CAC +1.66%; DAX +1.69% and EURO STOXX +1.99%.
