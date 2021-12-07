Ferguson PLC reports FQ1 results
Dec. 07, 2021 4:32 AM ETFerguson PLC (FERG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.50; GAAP EPS of $2.40.
- Revenue of $6.8B (+26.6% Y/Y)
- "Since the start of the second quarter, Ferguson has generated revenue growth similar to that of Q1 2022. We continue to expect a tapering of growth in the second half on tougher prior year comparatives and we remain mindful that the recent tailwinds from inflation on gross margins will likely moderate, although the timing and extent remain uncertain. Given the strong momentum in the business and the agility of our business model, our full year expectations have increased."