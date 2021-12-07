Klarna expands collaboration with Marqeta in key European markets
Dec. 07, 2021 5:06 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Marqeta's (NASDAQ:MQ) modern card issuing platform has expanded its partnership with Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, into 13 new European markets.
- The new European expansion of Marqeta’s partnership with Klarna began with the launch of Klarna’s UK shopping app in May 2021, followed by a broader expansion to 12 additional markets in September, with Marqeta supporting Klarna’s one-time virtual cards in all 12 markets.
- Marqeta was initially launched in Europe in 2018, and in November announced that the number of transactions processed by its European customers in the third quarter of 2021 increased by over 340% year-over-year.
- The company has already helped support Klarna’s growth in the United States in 2018 and Asia Pacific in 2020.