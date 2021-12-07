Tuya Smart team up with TÜV SÜD to boost testing and certification for smart devices
Dec. 07, 2021 5:21 AM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tuya Smart (NYSE:TUYA) has established a long-term strategic partnership with TÜV SÜD, the German training, auditing, testing, and certification enterprise.
- The partnership will promote certification and marking services to Tuya's ecosystem partners and ensure safety mechanisms meet all relevant industry standards.
- Devices smart-enabled by Tuya are selling through over 100,000 online and offline channels worldwide.
- "With the aim to deliver increased consumer confidence in smart products, we adhere to the most stringent standards and certify our modules with TÜV SÜD. We are very excited to expand our partnership with TÜV SÜD. This partnership will help create a robust foundation for more efficient safety certification for our customers, unleashing more potential of the Tuya platform," says Ruixin Zhou, co-founder and CTO of Tuya Smart.
- Shares are up 2.95% PM.