Financial Times and Infosys in pact to enhance immersive journalism
Dec. 07, 2021 5:46 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to enhance the latest creative and engaging data-led storytelling experiences for Financial Times' readers, which include some of the world's most influential decision makers.
- This digital collaboration brings together the FT's unparalleled expertise and insight with Infosys' domain and technology capabilities to help deliver creative and immersive journalism through digital channels.
- Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Segment Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy at Infosys, emphasized: "Enhancing in-depth journalism from the FT with the power of digital technology from Infosys offers an exciting opportunity for the global news audience and has the potential to set a new standard for news delivery. We are delighted to become the digital innovation partner of an organization consistently recognized as the world's most iconic, credible and influential news brand and look forward to providing exciting new technology solutions."
- INFY shares up 1.12% premarket.
