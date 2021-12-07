Babcock & Wilcox's renewable segment secures $24M contract
Dec. 07, 2021 6:41 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- B&W Renewable segment of Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has received a $24M contract for a new-build waste-to-energy project in Europe.
- B&W had earlier received a limited notice to proceed on the engineering portion of the contract in June 2021.
- Under the contract, B&W Renewable will design and supply advanced technologies, including a waste-to-energy combustion system and DynaGrate(NYSE:R) combustion grate, to process recovered solid waste to produce process steam and power while helping eliminate the use of coal as a fuel source.
- The facility will have two lines, each capable of processing 29 tons of waste per hour.