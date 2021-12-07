RadMax Technologies announces product development and licensing agreement with Takenergy
REGI U.S (OTCPK:RGUS) wholly owned subsidiary RadMax Technologies announces a comprehensive product development and licensing agreement with TAKEnergy for Oil and Gas and Pipeline industries in North America.
Under the terms of the Agreement, RadMax grants TAKEnergy the manufacturing and marketing rights for the commercialization of RadMax technology-based compressor and expander products for the North American Oil and Gas (CLDDD) and Pipeline industries.
Both the companies will also jointly develop intellectual property related to technological advancements to commercialize RadMax products.
The newly developed compressor and expander products will be available in late 2022 for the North American market through TAKEnergy.