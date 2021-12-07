RadMax Technologies announces product development and licensing agreement with Takenergy

Dec. 07, 2021 7:03 AM ETREGI U.S., Inc. (RGUS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • REGI U.S (OTCPK:RGUS) wholly owned subsidiary RadMax Technologies announces a comprehensive product development and licensing agreement with TAKEnergy for Oil and Gas and Pipeline industries in North America.

  • Under the terms of the Agreement, RadMax grants TAKEnergy the manufacturing and marketing rights for the commercialization of RadMax technology-based compressor and expander products for the North American Oil and Gas (CLDDD) and Pipeline industries.

  • Both the companies will also jointly develop intellectual property related to technological advancements to commercialize RadMax products.

  • The newly developed compressor and expander products will be available in late 2022 for the North American market through TAKEnergy.

