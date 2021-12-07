Spire Global bags contract under European Space Agency’s NAVISP Element 2 program
Dec. 07, 2021
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) awarded a contract under the European Space Agency's Navigation Innovation and Support Programme ('NAVISP') Element 2 Program funded by UK Space Agency. It will develop flexible geolocation signal processing tools.
- The Company will work with NAVISP to build on the current capabilities of the Spire constellation and develop tools needed for geolocation signal processing.
- Spire's (SPIR) low-earth orbit nanosatellite technology will be used to collect suspect interfering RF signals from a range of geographic areas prone to disruptions. Advanced processing algorithms will be developed to characterise the collected signals in support of a range of potential use cases.
- Shares +4% premarket.