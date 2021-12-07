Spire Global bags contract under European Space Agency’s NAVISP Element 2 program

  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) awarded a contract under the European Space Agency's Navigation Innovation and Support Programme ('NAVISP') Element 2 Program funded by UK Space Agency. It will develop flexible geolocation signal processing tools.
  • The Company will work with NAVISP to build on the current capabilities of the Spire constellation and develop tools needed for geolocation signal processing.
  • Spire's (SPIR) low-earth orbit nanosatellite technology will be used to collect suspect interfering RF signals from a range of geographic areas prone to disruptions. Advanced processing algorithms will be developed to characterise the collected signals in support of a range of potential use cases.
  • Shares +4% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.