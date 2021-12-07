Caesars, MGM Resorts and Entain all land bull ratings from CBRE on sports betting, iGaming potential
Dec. 07, 2021 7:05 AM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), MGM, GMVHF, PDYPYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- CBRE picks up coverage on the gaming sector again.
- Analyst John DeCree says the recent selloff in global gaming equities created a number of great opportunities to get involved in the sector at some of the most attractive levels in months.
- "In spite of the Omicron variant, we remain bullish on the domestic casino recovery, particularly in Las Vegas, where record earnings are poised to accelerate with the expected return of international visitors and convention business throughout 2022 and 2023," he notes.
- CBRE is also still optimistic on the setup for the global digital gaming industry and the growth opportunities for U.S. sports betting and iGaming. In particular, the firm calls out the underappreciated opportunities with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), which are all initiated with Buy ratings.
- The Macau casino sector was already having a strong day before the CBRE note was published.