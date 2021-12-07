Can-Fite expects topline data from Phase III psoriasis in Q1 2022

  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) announces the last of approx. 400 psoriasis patients enrolled in its Phase III Comfort study is scheduled to complete a 16-week cycle of treatment with Piclidenoson at the beginning of January 2022.
  • Topline results expected during Q1 2022.
  • The study is being conducted in Europe, Israel, and Canada. The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% vs. placebo at week 16.
  • Secondary endpoints include non-inferiority to Otezla in weeks 16 and 32.
  • Patients enrolled in the study have been selected based on their over-expression of A3AR, Can-Fite’s therapeutic target.
