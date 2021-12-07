Shift Technologies is cut at JPMorgan due to risks of capital needs
Dec. 07, 2021 7:26 AM ETShift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- JPMorgan lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to a Neutral rating after having the auto retailer set at Overweight.
- Analyst Rajat Gupta: "Though brand positioning and execution at SFT has been relatively better vs VRM, SFT is not immune to labor/capacity constraints coming in the way of scalability and thus re-rating in shares. There remains a high degree of capital needs (as a % Mcap) near-term which is likely to remain an overhang in the current environment."
- Gupta and team withdraw the price target on SFT due to the Neutral rating and with higher discount rate assumptions in its cash flow analysis, as well as some pressure on scalability in the near-term.
- Shares of Shift Technologies (SFT) are down 0.46% premarket to $4.33. SFT trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.