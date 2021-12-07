Motive capital prices IPO of 30M units at $10
Dec. 07, 2021 8:20 AM ETMotive Capital Corp II (MTVC), MTVC.UMTVC.WSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Motive Capital (NYSE:MTVC) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 30M units at a price of $10/unit.
- Trading commences today on the NYSE under the symbol (NYSE:MTVC.U).
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder to one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50/share.
- The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (MTVC) and (NYSE:MTVC.WS), respectively.
- Underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units at the public offering price.