Motive capital prices IPO of 30M units at $10

Dec. 07, 2021 8:20 AM ETMotive Capital Corp II (MTVC), MTVC.UMTVC.WSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Motive Capital (NYSE:MTVC) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 30M units at a price of $10/unit.
  • Trading commences today on the NYSE under the symbol (NYSE:MTVC.U).
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder to one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50/share.
  • The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (MTVC) and (NYSE:MTVC.WS), respectively.
  • Underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units at the public offering price.
