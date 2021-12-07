Alico EPS misses by $3.66, beats on revenue; issues full year guidance

Dec. 07, 2021 7:39 AM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 misses by $3.66; GAAP EPS of $4.64 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $108.56M (+17.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.16M.
  • Fiscal year 2022 net income is projected to be between $10.7 million and $12.7 million vs. $34.86M in FY21.
  • Fiscal year 2022 adjusted net income is projected to be between $5.4 million and $7.1 million vs. $4.63M in FY21.
  • Fiscal year 2022 EBITDA is projected between $33.7 million and $37.1 million vs. $65.54M in FY21.
  • Fiscal year 2022 adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $26.0 million and $29.0 million vs. $25.27M in FY21.
