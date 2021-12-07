Aluf Holdings buys security technology intelligence management company with site visit and due diligence underway

Dec. 07, 2021 7:52 AM ETAluf Holdings, Inc. (AHIX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aluf Holdings (OTCPK:AHIX) updates its shareholders on the previously announced non-binding LOI to acquire a privately held, profitable security and technology management consulting firm.
  • Management will be conducting a site visit of TC's headquarters and satellite facilities during the first week of December, toward the final stages of due diligence prior to the close of the acquisition.
  • There is no assurance that the transaction will close.
  • A definitive agreement is expected to be reached upon successful completion of the due diligence.
  • The original closing date of December 31, 2021 will be extended to take place during the first quarter, 2022.
