Gaming and Leisure Properties falls after asset deal, share offering
Dec. 07, 2021 7:53 AM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Jefferies weighs in on the decision by Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to acquire the real property assets and applicable long-term ground leases of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh from Cordish Companies.
- Analyst David Katz: "The announcement of the acquisition and partnership imply an expanding growth profile near and longer term, which is consistent with our upgrade of the shares. We expect the base of fees to continue growing accretively over time, which should continue to push the shares higher."
- Shares of GLPI are down 2.91% in premarket action after the company raised $345M in a stock offering earlier today.