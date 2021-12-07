Gaming and Leisure Properties falls after asset deal, share offering

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies weighs in on the decision by Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to acquire the real property assets and applicable long-term ground leases of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh from Cordish Companies.
  • Analyst David Katz: "The announcement of the acquisition and partnership imply an expanding growth profile near and longer term, which is consistent with our upgrade of the shares. We expect the base of fees to continue growing accretively over time, which should continue to push the shares higher."
  • Shares of GLPI are down 2.91% in premarket action after the company raised $345M in a stock offering earlier today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.