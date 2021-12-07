Hut 8 purchases 2.5K MicroBT M30S bitcoin mining machines from Foundry

Dec. 07, 2021 7:53 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Glowing dark background with bitcoin symbol.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) trades 7.1% higher premarket after signing an agreement with Foundry Digital on Nov.30 to purchase 2,505 MicroBT M30S machines that are currently installed at its site in Medicine Hat, Alberta.
  • The purchase transaction is expected to close on Dec.15 and will provide immediate incremental hashrate of 228 PH/s.
  • This fleet of miners will boost Hut 8's self-mining operating capacity, including the NVIDIA GPUs, to ~1.94 EH/s.
  • "The combination of the recently deployed NVIDIA CMPs and the MicroBT M30S miners from Foundry serves to enhance both the scale and efficiency of our self-mining operations and adds momentum to our machine installations," CEO Jaime Leverton commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.