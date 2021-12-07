Hut 8 purchases 2.5K MicroBT M30S bitcoin mining machines from Foundry
Dec. 07, 2021 7:53 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) trades 7.1% higher premarket after signing an agreement with Foundry Digital on Nov.30 to purchase 2,505 MicroBT M30S machines that are currently installed at its site in Medicine Hat, Alberta.
- The purchase transaction is expected to close on Dec.15 and will provide immediate incremental hashrate of 228 PH/s.
- This fleet of miners will boost Hut 8's self-mining operating capacity, including the NVIDIA GPUs, to ~1.94 EH/s.
- "The combination of the recently deployed NVIDIA CMPs and the MicroBT M30S miners from Foundry serves to enhance both the scale and efficiency of our self-mining operations and adds momentum to our machine installations," CEO Jaime Leverton commented.