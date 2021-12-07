Mastercard revamps international operation leadership to support new goals
Dec. 07, 2021 7:55 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) names Raghu Malhotra and Ling Hai as co-presidents of International Markets, as the card network realigns its international operations to help it deliver against priorities set out at its recent investor meeting.
- The appointments become effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- Gilberto Caldart, who's currently president of International Markets, will become vice chair of Senior Client Partnerships and Relationships, a new role to identify new opportunities, drive revenue streams, and manage key customer and partner relationships.
- Mastercard (MA) stock rises 1.4% in premarket trading.
- Malhotra and Hai will advance business strategy, sales, business development, product management and engagements with customers and regulators across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.
- Malhotra, who joined Mastercard (MA) in 2000, has driven the company's strategy across the Middle East and Africa for the last five years. Hai has served as co-president of Mastercard's Asia Pacific region since 2015.
- Dimitrios Dosis will become president of the newly realigned Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, encompassing 81 markets. Dosis was previously president of Mastercard Advisors, the company's professional services arm.
- Last month, Mastercard (MA) acquired Arcus FI to support real-time payments in Latin America.