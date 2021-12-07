Recursion gains 9% on collaboration with Roche in neuroscience and oncology

Dec. 07, 2021 8:09 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RXRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

two hands reaching for each other

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) pops 8.8% premarket after announcing a transformational collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.
  • Recursion will work with Roche's R&D units to leverage technology-enabled drug discovery through its operating system to more rapidly identify novel targets and advance medicines in key areas of neuroscience and oncology.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Recursion will receive an upfront payment of $150M and is eligible for additional performance-based research milestones.
  • Under the collaboration, Roche and Genentech may initiate up to 40 programs, each of which, if successfully developed and commercialized, could yield more than $300M in milestones for Recursion, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.
