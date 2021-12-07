Voyager Digital teams up with CoinLedger to streamline crypto tax reporting

Dec. 07, 2021 8:12 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments

Hand using tablet with bitcoin link network and online concept

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) partners with crypto tax-reporting platform CoinLedger to facilitate capital gains, losses and income tax reporting for users.
  • CoinLedger integrates directly with exchanges, wallets and blockchains to allow any crypto user to track their digital-asset transaction history.
  • Voyager (OTCQX:VYGVF) customers will be able to use to CoinLedger platform in the upcoming 2021 tax year to import crypto transactions, the company says.
  • "This is one of several initiatives we are rolling out as we continue to stay focused on adding value to the Voyager user ecosystem," said Voyager CEO and Co-founder Steve Ehrlich.
  • In mid-November, Voyager Digital launched crypto debit Mastercard on USD Coin.
