Momentive surges after filing shows two other parties were interested in acquisition (update)
Dec. 07, 2021 8:12 AM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV), ZENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 12:58pm: Adds Momentive response to Legion.
- Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV), the parent of SurveyMonkey that is in a deal to sell itself to ZenDesk (NYSE:ZEN), jumped 16% after disclosing it had interest from two other parties before it agreed to the ZenDesk sale. ZenDesk rose 7.3%.
- Momentive (MNTV) had interest from unidentified Party A for $27.25/share cash bid, below the $28/share deal it announced with ZenDesk, according to a filing yesterday. Unidentified Party H, described as a financial sponsor, in mid October said it might be in a position to partner with another financial sponsor for a possible transaction.
- The disclosure comes after a Bloomberg report last month that private equity firm Permira had made all-cash bid for Momentive (MNTV) before it agreed to a deal with Zendesk (ZEN). Permira wasn't expected to continue pursing a deal.
- The news also comes as Momentive (MNTV) and Zendesk (ZEN) investors and analysts have panned the deal and shares of Zendesk have sunk since the deal was announced. Late last month, activist Jana Partners said it owns a "significant" stake in Zendesk (ZEN) and wants the company to terminate its deal to buy Momentive Global.
- Jana sent a letter to Zendesk asking for the deal to be abandoned. Jana plans to vote its shares against the issuance of Zendesk stock for a MNTV deal and may seek to replace board members. Jana also believes that a MNTV deal would likely hurt interest in an acquisition of Zendesk.
- Separately, Momentive (MNTV) holder Legion Partners, which owns a 1.4% stake in MNTV, sent a letter to the company urging them to terminate deal with Zendesk (ZEN).
- "How did the Board and its financial advisors seemingly fail to understand the inherent risks of Zendesk’s all-stock deal over a $27.25 all-cash bid?" Legion wrote in the letter. "As demonstrated by the violent reaction in both Zendesk and Momentive shares following the Merger announcement, we question how the board and all financial advisors involved could have considered Zendesk’s all-stock bid as the superior proposal."
- Legion also said it plans to vote against the transaction, following a report early last month from Bloomberg that Legion was opposed to the deal.
- Bloomberg reported in early October that activist Legion was threatening a boardroom battle and believed that several private equity firms and strategic players could be interested in Momentive (MNTV) and that the company could get $40/share in a sale.
- Momentive said in a statement to Seeking Alpha that its board conducted a "comprehensive and robust" process, including discussions with 18 parties, consisting of nine potential strategic acquirers and nine financial sponsors.
- "Following a careful review of all proposals, the board determined that a transaction with Zendesk was the most valuable path for Momentive shareholders, given the opportunity to share in the upside of the combined company at a significant premium to the historical exchange ratios between the companies," Momentive said in the statement. "The board and management team intend to continue engaging constructively with all shareholders."
