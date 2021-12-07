Veritone, Vixen Labs team for enterprise adoption of AI enabled sonic identity
- Vixen Labs is a full-service voice agency providing strategy, product design, and voice app development services.
The partnership enables the expansion of market offerings that help brands and corporations evolve their commercial enterprises to IoT and beyond.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Senior Vice President Sean King: “With Vixen Labs’ deep subject matter expertise in conversational AI dialogue workflow and Veritone’s world-class MARVEL.ai synthetic voice and media management workflows, we are well-equipped and ideally positioned to help major brands and corporations increase market share at a time when audio is becoming essential to brand identity.”