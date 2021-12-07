XPO Logistics jumps after Wolfe Research issues bull call on post-spinoff potential
Dec. 07, 2021 8:34 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) rallies in early trading after Wolfe Research starts off coverage with an Outperform rating.
- Analyst Scott Group and team note that the stock has materially underperformed since the spinoff of the company's logistics segment and following the disappointing Q3 earnings report, but also remind that past periods of underperformance have historically led to good buying opportunities on the stock.
- Shares of XPO are up 2.01% in premarket action. Wolfe Research assigns a December 2022 price target of $101 to rep around 25% upside potential and match the Street consensus. Analysts have stayed favorable on XPO following the split.