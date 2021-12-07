Q3 productivity, cost measures (non-farm) drop more than expected, largest decline since six decades

Dec. 07, 2021 8:36 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Automation concept. Optimise business process workflow.

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • Q3 Productivity and Costs: -5.2% vs. -4.9% expected, +-5.0% prior (non farm productivity); drop was led by 1.8% growth in output and hours worked rose 7.4%.
  • This is the largest decline in quarterly productivity since Q2, 1960 when the measure was down 6.1%.
  • Q/Q, nonfarm business sector labor productivity decreased 0.6%; This four-quarter rate is the largest decline since Q4, 1993 when measure dropped 0.6%.
  • Unit labor costs grew at an annual rate of 9.6% in Q3, a 3.9% increase in hourly compensation and a 5.2% decrease in productivity.
  • Unit labor costs increased 6.3% over the last four quarters.
  • The nonfarm business labor productivity index is 2.8% higher in Q3 than it was in 4Q19 corresponding to an annualized growth rate of 1.6% during the pandemic period of 4Q19 through 3Q21.
  • This rate is slightly higher than 1.4% average annual growth rate during the previous business cycle--from 2007 to 2019--but below the long-term average rate since 1947 of 2.1%.
  • Manufacturing sector labor productivity decreased 1.8% in Q3, as output increased 5.1% and hours worked increased 7%; durable manufacturing sector, productivity increased 0.7% with 9.7% increase in output and an 8.9% increase in hours worked.
  • Nondurable manufacturing sector productivity decreased 3.6%.
  • Prelim Q3 measures were announced today for the nonfinancial corporate sector; productivity increased 0.7% in Q3 as output and hours worked increased 6.8% and 6.1%, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.