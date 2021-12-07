Q3 productivity, cost measures (non-farm) drop more than expected, largest decline since six decades
- Q3 Productivity and Costs: -5.2% vs. -4.9% expected, +-5.0% prior (non farm productivity); drop was led by 1.8% growth in output and hours worked rose 7.4%.
- This is the largest decline in quarterly productivity since Q2, 1960 when the measure was down 6.1%.
- Q/Q, nonfarm business sector labor productivity decreased 0.6%; This four-quarter rate is the largest decline since Q4, 1993 when measure dropped 0.6%.
- Unit labor costs grew at an annual rate of 9.6% in Q3, a 3.9% increase in hourly compensation and a 5.2% decrease in productivity.
- Unit labor costs increased 6.3% over the last four quarters.
- The nonfarm business labor productivity index is 2.8% higher in Q3 than it was in 4Q19 corresponding to an annualized growth rate of 1.6% during the pandemic period of 4Q19 through 3Q21.
- This rate is slightly higher than 1.4% average annual growth rate during the previous business cycle--from 2007 to 2019--but below the long-term average rate since 1947 of 2.1%.
- Manufacturing sector labor productivity decreased 1.8% in Q3, as output increased 5.1% and hours worked increased 7%; durable manufacturing sector, productivity increased 0.7% with 9.7% increase in output and an 8.9% increase in hours worked.
- Nondurable manufacturing sector productivity decreased 3.6%.
- Prelim Q3 measures were announced today for the nonfinancial corporate sector; productivity increased 0.7% in Q3 as output and hours worked increased 6.8% and 6.1%, respectively.