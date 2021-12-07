Bluejay Diagnostics extends gains to recover from post-IPO slump

Dec. 07, 2021 8:37 AM ETBluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • The shares of recently IPO’ed healthcare equipment maker Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) have gained in the pre-market on above-average volume after rising more than a tenth in value on Monday. In the early trading so far, 8.2M company shares have changed hands, more than four times the 65-day average volume of ~1.8M.
  • However, the nano-cap stock has dropped more than 50% in value following its trading debut in November, which offered ~2.2M units priced at $10 apiece for estimated gross proceeds of $2.6M.
  • The in-vitro diagnostic company commercializes minimally invasive point-of-care (POC) tests and devices to detect conditions such as infectious disease and inflammation. The net proceeds from the IPO were earmarked for general corporate purposes and the development/ marketing of its IL-6 Sepsis triage product candidate.
