Fortress Biotech company initiates rolling submission of CUTX-101 application for Menkes disease
Dec. 07, 2021 8:38 AM ETFortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Cyprium Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) partner company, announces the initiation of a rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for CUTX-101 (Copper Histidinate) for the treatment of Menkes disease.
- The companies expect to complete the NDA submission in mid-2022.
- Menkes disease is a rare X-linked recessive pediatric disease caused by gene mutations of copper transporter ATP7A. The condition is characterized by distinctive clinical features, including sparse and depigmented hair, connective tissue problems, and severe neurological symptoms such as seizures, hypotonia, failure to thrive, and neurodevelopmental delays.
- In October 2021, Cyprium announced positive CUTX-101 results in Menkes disease.